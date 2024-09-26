Aterian (LON:ATN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.69). 45,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 25,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.75).

Aterian Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.55. The company has a market capitalization of £6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -714.29 and a beta of -0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Grant Bray bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($19,416.18). Corporate insiders own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

