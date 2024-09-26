Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Down 13.8%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 297,313,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 119,417,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

