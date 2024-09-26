NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.70% -22.29% -18.55% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $91.68 million 4.39 -$145.43 million ($0.51) -4.31 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and NeoMagic"s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 5 0 2.63 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats NeoMagic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About NeoMagic

(Get Free Report)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

