Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) & NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Head to Head Comparison

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NKGen Biotech and Compass Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Compass Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 343.16%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Compass Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 163.94 -$82.94 million N/A N/A Compass Therapeutics $850,000.00 280.03 -$42.49 million ($0.36) -4.81

Compass Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than NKGen Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36% Compass Therapeutics N/A -30.89% -29.36%

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats NKGen Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

