Michael P. Mccuen Buys 2,919 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,014.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 137.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 39,811 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.