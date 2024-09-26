Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($31,601.50).
McBride Price Performance
MCB stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £209.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.33. McBride plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31.40 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.94).
About McBride
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McBride
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.