Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($31,601.50).

McBride Price Performance

MCB stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £209.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.33. McBride plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31.40 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.94).

Get McBride alerts:

About McBride

(Get Free Report)

See Also

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.