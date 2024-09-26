Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,879,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $270.82 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.35. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

