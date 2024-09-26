Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.