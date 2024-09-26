Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,844,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $179.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.