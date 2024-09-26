Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $832.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

