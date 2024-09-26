Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 430 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,072,164.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

