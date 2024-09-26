Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

