Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 75.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BNOV opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

