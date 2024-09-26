Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

