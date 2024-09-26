Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,045 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,397 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 611.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $54,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.