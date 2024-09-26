ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.41.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RMD

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,644,807 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.