Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roblox by 836.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,867 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $774,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,070.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $774,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,070.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,302,376. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

