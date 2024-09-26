Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,728.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($23.14) and last traded at GBX 1,722.61 ($23.07), with a volume of 114900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($23.03).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAMA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.51) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($30.13) to GBX 2,300 ($30.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Report on Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 3,103.45%.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.