Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,923.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %

MDV stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $160.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.68%.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

