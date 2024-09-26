Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Drops By 36.0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.