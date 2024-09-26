Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Drops By 36.0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

