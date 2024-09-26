High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

PCF opened at $6.73 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,726.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $5,055,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth $362,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 452.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

