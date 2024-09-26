QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QS Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

QS Energy Company Profile

Read More

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

