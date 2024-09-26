QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
QS Energy Company Profile
