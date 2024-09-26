PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in PCM Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 180,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

About PCM Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%.

(Get Free Report)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.