AlTi Global Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

