15,375 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS INDA opened at $58.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares MSCI India ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
