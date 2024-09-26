AlTi Global Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $192.90 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.