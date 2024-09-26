AlTi Global Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.