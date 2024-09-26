AlTi Global Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

