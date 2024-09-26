AlTi Global Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 11,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,852,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 157,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,937,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.2% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $890.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $828.97 and its 200 day moving average is $773.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $945.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.