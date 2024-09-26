Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Shares of NVO opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

