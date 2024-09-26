AlTi Global Inc. Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4 %

WTW opened at $290.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $296.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

