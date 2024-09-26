AlTi Global Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.82. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.