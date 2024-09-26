AlTi Global Inc. Sells 11 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

REGN opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

