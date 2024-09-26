AlTi Global Inc. Sells 671 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $68,985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 219,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.