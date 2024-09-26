AlTi Global Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Aflac by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $109.69 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

