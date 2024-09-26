AlTi Global Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.