AlTi Global Inc. Purchases 1,204 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $85.97 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.