AlTi Global Inc. Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $3,901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $168.03 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,601.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,446,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

