Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

Upwork Stock Down 2.2 %

UPWK stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Upwork by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

