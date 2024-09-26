Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of TROX opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

