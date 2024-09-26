AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Lowered to $3,500.00 at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,108.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3,009.36. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $46.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

