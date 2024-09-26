CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $7,018.53

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,018.53 ($93.98) and last traded at GBX 7,016 ($93.95), with a volume of 484976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,896 ($92.34).

CRH Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,910.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,481.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,381.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,963.99%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

