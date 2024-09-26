So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 69.9% in September

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International accounts for about 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.75% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Price Performance

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

