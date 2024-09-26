Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

TME has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:TME opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,124 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $2,808,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

