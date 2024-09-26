Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,800 shares, an increase of 2,409.9% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,072,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

