Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,800 shares, an increase of 2,409.9% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,072,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Danone Price Performance
Shares of DANOY stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.
About Danone
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.