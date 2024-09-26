Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMAB. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

