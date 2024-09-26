B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in September

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

