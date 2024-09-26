CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Update

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
CoinShares International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSRF opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. CoinShares International has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.70.
About CoinShares International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CoinShares International
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CoinShares International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinShares International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.