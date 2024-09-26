CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Update

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CoinShares International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSRF opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. CoinShares International has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.70.

About CoinShares International

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business in Jersey. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Principal Investments. The company offers CoinShares Physical exchange-traded products (ETP) and CoinShares XBT Provider, a crypto ETPs that allows users to invest cryptocurrencies via bank or broker for European investors.

