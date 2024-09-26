Head-To-Head Contrast: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and VAALCO Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.17 billion 1.68 $922.97 million $6.17 5.90 VAALCO Energy $489.61 million 1.20 $60.35 million $0.60 9.47

Analyst Ratings

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Oil and Gas and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 8 1 2.91 VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus price target of $47.70, indicating a potential upside of 30.94%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 27.37% 31.90% 13.23% VAALCO Energy 17.82% 16.00% 8.95%

Volatility and Risk

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats VAALCO Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

