ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Head to Head Analysis

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $2.63 million 0.95 -$8.26 million ($358.00) -0.01 ReShape Lifesciences $8.68 million 0.33 -$11.39 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -275.14% -89.99% -53.98% ReShape Lifesciences -112.11% -208.37% -108.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sintx Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats ReShape Lifesciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus. It is also involved in developing ReShape Obalon Balloon System, consists of a swallowable capsule that tracks and displays the location of the balloon during placement; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) device, a technology that is in development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

